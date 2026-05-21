India's fertiliser sector reforms: Time for action on import dependence

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has once again underscored the hard truth that energy sovereignty and energy security are economic imperatives. The ripple effects have been immediate and far-reaching. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have constrained fertiliser supplies and transmitted global energy shocks directly into India’s agricultural economy. In 2022-23, India’s fertiliser subsidy bill surged to over ₹2.25 trillion, more than double the budget estimate, driven by global price spikes and raw material disruptions.

This recurring vulnerability stems from India’s heavy external dependence on raw materials used in fertiliser production, as domestic production falls short of consumption needs. For urea, India’s most-used nitrogen fertiliser, direct imports met 13 per cent of requirements in 2024-25. Even for domestic production, over 80 per cent of India’s natural gas is imported and this gas constitutes a key feedstock. Factoring in both direct urea and natural gas import content, effective self-sufficiency dropped below 50 per cent of total needs in 2024-25. For other key nutrients, phosphorus and potassium (P&K), around 90 per cent of raw materials or finished phosphatic fertilisers are sourced from abroad, while potash is entirely imported.