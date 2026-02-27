India's new GDP series: Shaping key decisions in a data-driven era

As a major step in empowering states with robust and reliable economic information, the estimates under ASUSE and PLFS will also be generated for million-plus cities. Also, use of data from the upcoming All India Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE) and GST data will further strengthen the sub national accounts.
The base revision has laid the essential groundwork, bringing many improvements and strengthening the foundation of our statistical system. Yet, this is just the beginning of a transformative journey, as the system evolves through initiatives on the horizon, like new statistical products and harmonisation of administrative datasets. Together, these efforts are driving the evolution of a dynamic, responsive, and forward-looking statistical System, equipping policymakers with timely, reliable, and actionable insights.