RBI's MPC avoids knee-jerk reaction, preserves policy flexibility

In sum, the RBI commentary clearly acknowledged the deterioration in global growth inflation dynamics, while consciously avoiding overreaction, given the domestic economy’s comparatively resilient fundamentals. Through a demonstrably balanced policy outlook, the RBI effectively alleviated market concerns of a knee jerk response, a reassurance evident in the softening of the OIS curve. The current policy configuration thus reinforces a “wait and watch” stance, with the balance of risks tilted toward supporting growth rather than prematurely constraining it. Importantly, even in the absence of a policy rate action, the RBI retained a broad and flexible toolkit — encompassing calibrated liquidity operations, targeted prudential measures and discretionary foreign exchange interventions — allowing it to aid credit transmission, manage the rupee’s volatility and preserve orderly market conditions.