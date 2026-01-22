Neutral policy, predictable rules needed for investment-led growth

We believe the truth is in the middle, and that India is at an important crossroads. 2025 was largely about the informal sector rising back up. The opportunity now is for the formal sector to recover in 2026, on the back of the tailwinds from all the policy easing of 2025. We are seeing some green shoots in the form of credit growth and a capital expenditure (capex) revival. Credit growth is picking up, but the challenge is to keep it going for a sustained period. Capex is rising in a few sectors, such as defence, electronics, power, and metals. But it is not broad-based. In the past, strong investment that lifted domestic growth only happened in years when exports were strong. A potential lowering of tariffs imposed by the United States on India’s exports would play an important role here.