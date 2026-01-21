Why creative destruction is essential to India's long-term economic rise

There is a third learning from recent economics Nobels: Creative destruction. The pair who received the Nobel with Dr Mokyr, Aghion and Howitt, were cited for their work on creative destruction. The Industrial Revolution both drove great progress and caused great misery as skilled workers were thrown out of work by new technology. There was an abiding belief that aggregate employment would keep increasing, even as individual professions vanished. The data proved that belief to be right. No one suggests that we follow a similar path that was as cruel as it was powerful: We need safety nets, adjustment programmes, and retraining schemes as new technology disrupts incumbent employment. But we need an appetite for the technical change that must drive rapid progress, that must destroy as it creates. Our Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act was passed in 2016, promising to speed up just such restructuring. But take just one industry, airlines: Jet Airways stopped flying in 2019 and Go First in 2023. Planes from both airlines still dot our airports. The result is an incumbent with 60 per cent of the market — and the ability to cause chaos across the entire industry when it does not prepare for a long-announced regulation. We do not destroy, so we do not create.