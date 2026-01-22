Three priorities for the govt: Defence, education, and climate adaptation

For the other areas, including agriculture, industry, and many forms of infrastructure, there is an alternative in the form of markets. They may need limited support and correction, there may be concern of China there as well, but a viable alternative to the government resources exists in the form of the private sector. In these areas, the government must focus its efforts at regulatory and policy reforms that enable markets to work better — but use public investment or subsidies only in a very limited way. Of the three major allocation focus areas, the one on climate adaptation is the least well understood and least written about. Adaptation has many components, but three deserve the greatest attention. First is electrification and its various dimensions, the second is a focus on innovation, and the third is government enhancing its own expertise and capacity.