Five questions that will dominate debate in India and the world in 2026

Fed under fire: There is considerable concern in global financial markets, and among other stakeholders, about the independence of the US central bank. In an unprecedented development, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been threatened with criminal charges. Mr Powell termed it a consequence of not following President Donald Trump’s preferences. While the administration’s action has been condemned by many, including former Fed chairpersons and Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee, it is an open question as to how long the Fed will be able to hold its ground. Mr Powell’s term ends in May, and someone willing to toe Mr Trump’s line will likely be appointed. The Fed is the most powerful and consequential central bank in the world. If its ability to act independently is seen to be compromised, financial markets could slip into volatility of a kind that may be difficult to even describe. The US has the largest and most liquid financial markets, and the dollar is the world’s most important currency. As things stand, 2026 could be a defining year for the Fed and for the history of modern central banking.