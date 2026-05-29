It's time for India to bite the bullet on fuel price liberalisation

A feature of the oil and gas industry in India is the predominance of government-owned companies in the market. Undoubtedly, over the period, they have done a good job. But no one can argue against the need for facilitating private-sector participation. There is another related aspect. With the state-owned OMCs holding almost the entire market share, the government is under public pressure to intervene, formally and informally, in pricing.

The government is being criticised for increasing petrol and diesel prices by ₹7 to ₹8 per litre within a short span of 11 days. The increase in domestic prices should have been effected gradually, in smaller instalments, spread over a longer period of, say, two to three months. The people would have got an early message and there would have been less public outcry. This would have presumably happened if a substantial proportion of the petroleum product marketing share had been with the private sector, with no monopoly of public-sector units.