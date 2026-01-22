A Budget for India's strategic growth, jobs and global competitiveness

Inability to create adequate domestic manufacturing in strategic areas will continue to result in higher imports, supply-chain vulnerability, a high current-account deficit, and volatility in the exchange rate. The National Manufacturing Mission can develop the road map and oversee the implementation of the above with the intent of building scale and capabilities in each identified sector or product. Product-specific strategic gaps such as access to technology, pricing power, and regulatory hurdles should also be included.
Spur investment via disinvestment and sovereign wealth fund
As of June last year, the government’s shareholding in listed entities was valued at approximately ₹46.3 trillion. However, the proceeds from disinvestment this financial year have been ₹8,768 crore. In FY25 and FY24, the proceeds were about ₹10,160 crore and ₹16,500 crore, respectively. Higher revenue generation through divestment is possible in buoyant capital markets. Therefore, a structured, multiyear divestment programme could unlock significant value and raise resources for the government. Entities in non-strategic sectors can be privatised.