Why capping Sebi's surplus risks weakening India's market regulator

As the fees and charges levied on regulated entities are its only source of income, the projected expenditure of the regulator in the short to medium term is the major factor while taking a view on their quantum at any given time. The regulator is expected to calibrate the fees and charges on a regular basis so that the inflows to the fund are adequate to meet the projected expenditure. Admittedly, at times, despite being diligent in making assumptions and projections, there could be a mismatch between the inflows and outflows. One of the reasons for the sizable build-up of surplus in Sebi’s fund in recent years is the increased activity in the capital markets in India, with an increased number of participants and the entry of new entities. As a first step, the right course of action for the regulator to correct this situation would be to appropriately reduce the fees and charges after due analysis and pass on the benefit to the regulated entities.