Insurance claim repudiated for lack of link between insured risk and loss

On June 19, 2010, the roof of the building housing the cold storage collapsed. The insured immediately informed the insurance company, attributing the incident to heavy rain and inundation. The insurer appointed a preliminary surveyor and

subsequently a final surveyor to assess the claim. The survey report observed that there was some rainfall on the date of the incident, but no cyclonic storm. The insurer sought an explanation to establish the cause of the roof collapse. Since it received no response, the insurer sent a letter dated June 19, 2012, repudiating the claim on the ground that there was no evidence that any peril referred to in the policy had caused the loss.