Consumer Protection: Follow procedure when sending sample for testing

Food World Supermarkets challenged the order on various grounds by filing an appeal before the National Commission. It reiterated that it had not fixed any sticker to alter the date mentioned on the package. It also contended that the analysis reports were unacceptable as the samples were sent for analysis “behind their back”, without informing them.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC or National Commission) observed that the translation from German to English was incorrect, and that the date mentioned on the package was not the expiry date, as it translated as “at least durable till”, meaning it was the “best before” date. The Commission relied on a decision of the Madras High Court in the case of Amrut Distilleries vs. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, in which the court had drawn a distinction between “best before” and “expiry” dates, and concluded that it was incorrect to conclude that the dates had expired.