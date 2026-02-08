Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Opinion / Columns / Consumer Protection: Follow procedure when sending sample for testing

Consumer Protection: Follow procedure when sending sample for testing

Vamanan attributed the medical problem solely to the consumption of those dates, as this was the only "outside food" he had consumed

gavel law cases
premium
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Jehangir B Gai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 10:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Jagan Nathan Vamanan bought “Persepolis masafatl wet dates” on April 8, 2003, from Food World Supermarkets in Chennai and consumed some of them on May 14, 2003. He then developed severe stomach pain and breathing difficulties due to erosive gastritis. He was immediately admitted to Apollo Hospital and discharged on May 16, 2003, after undergoing a procedure which Vamanan termed as “abdominal gastrocy”.
 
Vamanan attributed the medical problem solely to the consumption of those dates, as this was the only “outside food” he had consumed. When he checked the package, he found a sticker which mentioned the expiry date as April 2004, while the original expiry date, embossed in German language, showed that the product had expired much earlier, in February 2002—about 14 months prior to purchase. The dates were imported by Pacificphyto Products and supplied by R.B. Traders to the store from which he purchased the product.
 
The various agencies involved in the distribution chain kept shifting responsibility for selling the expired product in the market. Vamanan approached the Consumer Association of India in Chennai for assistance. The Association got the remaining dates tested by the public analyst of the Health Department, Corporation of Chennai, who reported that the “sample contained live insects” and was unfit for human consumption. The government analyst at the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, attached to the Food Analysis Laboratory at the King Institute, also reported a similar finding.
 
Vamanan filed a complaint before the Tamil Nadu State Commission seeking compensation from all those involved in the distribution chain, viz., the importer, the supplier, and the store which had finally sold the product. Vamanan did not produce any evidence to show that he was hospitalised, but the State Commission accepted his word and awarded approximately ~62,000 as compensation, payable jointly and severally by all parties.
 
Food World Supermarkets challenged the order on various grounds by filing an appeal before the National Commission. It reiterated that it had not fixed any sticker to alter the date mentioned on the package. It also contended that the analysis reports were unacceptable as the samples were sent for analysis “behind their back”, without informing them.
 
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC or National Commission) observed that the translation from German to English was incorrect, and that the date mentioned on the package was not the expiry date, as it translated as “at least durable till”, meaning it was the “best before” date. The Commission relied on a decision of the Madras High Court in the case of Amrut Distilleries vs. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, in which the court had drawn a distinction between “best before” and “expiry” dates, and concluded that it was incorrect to conclude that the dates had expired.
 
The Commission expressed doubts about the credibility of the allegations, as spoilt and insect-infected dates would be expected to give off a foul odour or taste, but the complaint did not mention any such thing. The Commission observed that the procedure prescribed under the Consumer Protection Act for laboratory testing was not followed. It also suggested that this could probably be because the original sample may have been substituted with an older and different one to obtain a favourable testing report.
 
Accordingly, the Bench comprising Justice A.P. Sahi and Bharatkumar Pandya passed an order on January 6, 2026, holding that the retail store could not be held liable. However, since the importer and supplier had not bothered to contest the complaint or appeal against the order, the Commission confirmed their liability.
 
The writer is a consumer activist

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RBI walks the line between growth confidence and inflation risk

Premium

At empire's end: Countries have to guarantee their security on their own

Premium

Budget 2026 makes employment room for disabled, but not in public spaces

Premium

FM Sitharaman shows adequate caution in drawing up a conservative Budget

Premium

A 'placeholder' monetary policy underscores RBI's wait-and-watch approach

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BS OpinionCONSUMER PROTECTIONconsumer

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story