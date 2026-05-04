The Devil Wears Fine Print, or why Indian journalism needs protections

The business and consumption model for news was disrupted by the internet and then by streaming and short videos. And there don’t seem to be any easy answers. Many serious publications have morphed into doing a lot of clickable stories on lifestyle, food and celebrities instead of hard local, regional, or national news. These are important to survive financially in a market where social media platforms and short video apps are the main sources of news. But for any democracy to function effectively, good journalism that informs people about what is happening is critical. But it does not pay as much as it did before. This has meant losses and the distress sale of once iconic brands. This lack of informed opinion and the dominance of big-tech in news have meant ghettoisation of audiences. It shows up in the crazy amounts of polarisation the world sees. And this is why The Devil Wears Prada 2 may be a good watch, though it gives only a glimpse of the solution — get a good investor who believes in it.