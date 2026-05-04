Labour laws: Exiting outdated ILO conventions won't make India anti-worker

How the ILO can influence domestic policy: Why is all of this a problem beyond firm and worker flexibility? ILO conventions are not mere recommendations. What makes the ILO unusual among United Nations bodies is its direct complaint machinery and its tripartite nature. Any employers’ or workers’ organisation, another member state, a delegate to the International Labour Conference, or the ILO’s own Governing Body can lodge a representation or complaint. In serious and persistent cases, this can result in a Commission of Inquiry. If a government does not agree to implement a Commission’s recommendations, the ILO Governing Body may recommend to the International Labour Conference “such action as it may deem wise and expedient”. Besides, ILO rulings factor into trade and aid conditionalities, particularly with the European Union, and can cause international embarrassment.