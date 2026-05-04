Labour laws: Exiting outdated ILO conventions won't make India anti-worker

India is competing in global markets with non-ratifying peers like the US, China, South Korea, and Vietnam who enjoy far greater room to adjust working-time regimes. Experimentation with four-day weeks, compressed shifts, and flexible regular hours over extended periods that workers can opt into during peak months are all off the table if we remain locked into our ILO obligations. Even something as basic as the Diwali demand surge cannot be serviced efficiently by the formal manufacturing sector, leaving consumers deprived of quality products and workers stripped of earning opportunities.
None of this means turning our back on core labour rights. India has its own laws that protect its workers. Moreover, India has already ratified six of the 10 “fundamental” ILO conventions, including those on forced labour, equal remuneration, non-discrimination, and child labour. Some, like the child labour convention (C182), now enjoy universal ratification across all 187 ILO members and reflect a genuine global minimum standard. Moreover, nothing stops us from having robust social dialogue at home. In fact, it would be healthier if Indian workers, employers, and governments debated these questions in Indian forums, recognising domestic constraints.