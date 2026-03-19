India's urban shift: Some Budgets launch schemes, others reshape system

Financial resilience with municipal bonds: They are not a shortcut to capital. Issuing bonds signals institutional discipline through audited accounts, standardised reporting, ring-fenced cash flows, and transparent performance disclosure. The Securities and Exchange Board of India enforces these requirements under its 2023 Municipal Debt Regulations, strengthening investor confidence in urban local bodies. In this Budget, the government has further promoted municipal bond issuance by offering a ₹100 crore incentive for cities undertaking a single bond issue exceeding ₹1,000 crore. Smaller bond issuances continue to receive support under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. This signals a broader effort to deepen India’s municipal bond market and promote public private partnerships. The 21st Report of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs (February 8, 2024) reviewing the Smart Cities Mission found that only 6 per cent of projects used PPPs.