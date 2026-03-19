India's urban shift: Some Budgets launch schemes, others reshape system

UCF and market-linked discipline: On February 14, the Cabinet approved the UCF with ₹1 trillion in central support. It has a clear mandate: The Centre will fund 25 per cent of a project, cities must raise at least 50 per cent from the market, and funds will be released against reforms and results. UCF prioritises three core areas: Cities as growth hubs — supporting economic clustering, transit-oriented development, and commercial urban nodes; creative redevelopment of cities — regeneration, repurposing underutilised land, and large-scale urban renewal; and water, sanitation and essential infrastructure including sewerage, drainage, water supply, and climate-resilient systems. India’s real urban test is whether cities can prepare bankable projects, and repay investors through credible revenues and governance.