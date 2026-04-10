West Asia war: Who is the real force in Pakistan powering US-Iran talks?

There is an added dimension to him. He is a hafiz, which means he has memorised every verse of the Quran. Earlier in his career, as Pakistan’s defence attache in Riyadh, he forged lasting relationships and elected to stay back after his tenure to “refresh his understanding and memory of the Quran”, he told the local media. How much this adds to his martial prowess we may never know. But what it has done is start a new phase of “Islamic diplomacy”, making Pakistan a self-styled leader of the Islamic world, including the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Last year, a decades-long informal understanding between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was cemented into a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement”. The pact clearly states: “Aggression against one would be considered as an aggression against both.” So Munir has forced Saudi Arabia to take sides should Pakistan attack India, something that the Saudis have been reluctant to do. It is another matter that Riyadh is feeling a bit cheated. When it asked Pakistan for air-defence systems to protect it against Iranian missile attacks, Islamabad was unwilling and unable to help. For years, Saudi Arabia has been asking Pakistan to deploy soldiers against its war against insurgent Houthis in Yemen. Pakistan has been as non-committal now as it was in the past.