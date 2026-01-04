Consumer protection: Promises made by builder in brochure must be honoured

The National Commission observed that, under the Consumer Protection Act, the association was entitled to file a complaint on behalf of its members, who qualified as consumers, having paid a consideration for the services to be rendered by the builder.

The commission also held that all common spaces belong to the society or association formed by the members, and that the deed of conveyance must be executed in the name of the society or association. It, therefore, concluded that the association possessed an independent right to raise grievances regarding common amenities and open spaces.

On merits, the commission rejected the builder’s defence that promises made in the brochure were unenforceable as they had not been incorporated in the agreement of sale executed subsequently. It observed that builders attract flat buyers by offering the vision of a dream home with multiple facilities, and that failure to fulfil those promises constitutes a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. In its order dated December 10, 2025, delivered by Bharatkumar Pandya for the Bench presided over by Justice A P Sahi, the National Commission directed the builder to obtain the completion certificate within six months. It also awarded compensation and costs totalling ~60 lakh, along with 8 per cent interest from the date of the complaint.