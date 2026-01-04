Home / Opinion / Columns / Consumer protection: Promises made by builder in brochure must be honoured

Consumer protection: Promises made by builder in brochure must be honoured

The National Commission rejected the builder's defence that promises made in the brochure were unenforceable as they had not been incorporated in the agreement of sale

Real estate
premium
Jehangir B Gai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 9:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Arunima Palace Residents Welfare Association approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (National Commission) with a grievance against builder Tarunika Gaur Housing & Constructions for failing to provide the amenities and facilities advertised in its brochure.
 
According to the complaint, the builder lured purchasers by extensively advertising the project and issuing brochures along with the layout plan. It promised well-developed infrastructure with green open spaces and a healthy living environment, supported by modern amenities and recreational facilities such as a community centre, swimming pool, poolside restaurant, guest houses, health club, library, sports facilities, jogging tracks, children’s play area, and uninterrupted power and water supply.
 
When the builder handed over possession, it came to light that the building did not have a completion certificate and that 180 units had been illegally constructed, despite the sanctioned plan permitting only 151 units. Many of the advertised amenities were also missing. The builder had further encroached upon common areas by erecting unauthorised constructions in open spaces, fire-escape zones, and parking areas.
 
The association submitted representations to the builder, but received no response. It then approached the Ghaziabad Development Authority, which instructed the competent authority to direct the builder to hand over community facilities, complete the pending work, and submit a deed of declaration according to law. The authority also directed the UP Avas Vikas Parishad to issue a completion certificate upon compliance with its orders.
 
As the builder did not pay heed to these instructions, the association approached the National Commission. It also highlighted serious safety concerns, including the installation of substandard lifts, exposed electrical cables, non-approval of basement and stilt constructions, and encroachments affecting common open spaces and areas meant for the movement of fire tenders.
 
The builder contested the case, contending that the agreement permitted modifications to the plans and that it had no obligation to provide the advertised facilities since these had not been incorporated in the agreement for sale. It further claimed that several current members of the association were not original purchasers and therefore lacked the right to raise disputes. The builder denied any deficiency in service and sought dismissal of the complaint.
 
The National Commission observed that, under the Consumer Protection Act, the association was entitled to file a complaint on behalf of its members, who qualified as consumers, having paid a consideration for the services to be rendered by the builder.
 
The commission also held that all common spaces belong to the society or association formed by the members, and that the deed of conveyance must be executed in the name of the society or association. It, therefore, concluded that the association possessed an independent right to raise grievances regarding common amenities and open spaces.
 
On merits, the commission rejected the builder’s defence that promises made in the brochure were unenforceable as they had not been incorporated in the agreement of sale executed subsequently. It observed that builders attract flat buyers by offering the vision of a dream home with multiple facilities, and that failure to fulfil those promises constitutes a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. In its order dated December 10, 2025, delivered by Bharatkumar Pandya for the Bench presided over by Justice A P Sahi, the National Commission directed the builder to obtain the completion certificate within six months. It also awarded compensation and costs totalling ~60 lakh, along with 8 per cent interest from the date of the complaint.
 
The writer is a consumer activist

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Resilience amid the storm: India's arrival as a global power in 2025

Premium

Brand Shubman: Why Gill's form slump has not shaken advertiser confidence

Premium

TV at 100: From passive viewing to an interactive, AI-driven future

AI euphoria to geopolitics: Why markets look strangely unprepared for 2026

Premium

Digvijaya Singh and the Congress' unfinished ideological argument

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BS OpinionPersonal Finance CONSUMER PROTECTIONReal Estate

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story