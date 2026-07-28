Young Indians need employment, not just a better examination system

Not much is known about how these schemes have fared on the ground, although a senior journalist, Indulekha Aravind, found, based on a reply to an application filed under the Right to Information Act, that the internship scheme performed poorly. Till April 30, companies had posted only 297,000 internship opportunities, which was just about 10 per cent of the two-year target. Actual offers were even lower at 173,000. Of those who received offers, only 18,000 showed up for work, and only 5,200 stayed till the end of their internship. Less than one per cent of what was initially allocated for five years of the internship scheme was spent till March 2026. Almost half of what was spent went towards promoting and advertising the scheme.