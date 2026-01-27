A big deal: The India-EU partnership will open up new opportunities

In the context of the trade deal, though it will get operationalised after the legal requirements are completed, what has been achieved is remarkable. In 2024-25, India-EU bilateral trade was worth $136.54 billion. India exported goods worth $75.85 billion during the year while imports were at $60.68 billion. Trade can increase rapidly, given the scale. India and the EU account for 25 per cent of global gross domestic product and about a third of global trade. Both sides also have large trading relations in services. It has been agreed that the EU will liberalise tariffs on 99.5 per cent of goods imported in terms of value from India, while India will liberalise duties on over 92 per cent of tariff lines. India will bring down tariffs to zero on 30 per cent of trade by value as soon as the agreement comes into force, and the scope will be gradually increased. Notably, the EU has not given an exemption on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). However, it has agreed that the flexibility given to any other country will be extended to India.