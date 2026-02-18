Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Opinion / Editorial / India must rethink its Chinese investment strategy beyond Press Note 3

India must rethink its Chinese investment strategy beyond Press Note 3

As middle powers rethink ties with China, India must move beyond ad hoc relaxations of Press Note 3 and adopt a clearer, sector-specific strategy for economic security

India china, India, China
premium
India needs a coherent, sector-specific rethink of Press Note 3 instead of ad hoc relaxations and blanket investment curbs. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Middle powers across the world are reexamining their economic relations with China. The Prime Ministers of Canada and the United Kingdom, and the President of France recently visited President Xi Jinping, hoping to reset relations. The European Community is struggling to balance the dangers of opening up its markets to Chinese goods and the need to keep Chinese companies in its supply chain. Much is expected as well of American President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing in a few weeks. In this context, it is vital that India also once again examine the costs and benefits of its current strategy about Chinese investment, most often associated with the so-called Press Note 3, which was issued in 2020. The strict restrictions on all inbound investment from countries with which India shares land borders, outlined in Press Note 3, have since been somewhat relaxed. But it is precisely the ad hoc nature of this relaxation that suggests it is time for a more comprehensive review of India’s strategy in this domain. 
The government has proved willing to relax the requirements for certain companies and ecosystems. One major example of this is mobile manufacturing and, specifically, the vast constellation of subcontractors, component suppliers, and design shops surrounding Apple Inc’s interests in the Pearl River delta in China. When Apple made it clear that its plan to make in India would not happen without the availability of many of its contractors in China, various instances of case-specific loosening of the rules were reportedly indulged in. But this cannot be a plan. For one, the government is not in the best position usually to pick long-term winners — whether a particular industry or, for that matter, companies within an industry. The second reason is that it entrenches a major differential between the largest companies in any sector, which will be able to lobby for exemption, and smaller enterprises. When it is the latter that provide much economic dynamism, support much of the workforce, but are also excluded from global supply chains, policy should not be brought in to disadvantage them. 
The broader logic of Press Note 3 must also be scrutinised, given the experience over the years. What does it mean to rule out investment from China? The problem obviously is the state-entangled capital that comes from the mainland. But why should Taiwan and even Hong Kong, which serves as a major entrepot for global capital to Asia, be included? How is Singapore, which carries a great deal of capital from the mainland to the world, be less dangerous than Hong Kong? Further, who can tell whether non-Chinese companies are in fact Chinese? Do European subsidiaries of Chinese companies, or European companies partially owned by Chinese capital, count as any less dangerous? These are all difficult questions, the answers to which are both empirical and dynamic. They depend upon other countries’ choices as well as India’s. 
India has been particularly slow in developing a coherent strategy for its economic security, such as has been worked on for a decade by Australia, Japan, and others. It is important that New Delhi identifies the specific sectors it views as strategic, and what means might be used by hostile actors to undermine those sectors. A broad sense of possible hostility rather than just “land neighbours” must be taken into account. A comprehensive negative list for such investment is overdue.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Closing cancer gaps: Availability of genomic data can improve outcomes

Premium

Focus on consumers: RBI's draft proposals to make banking experience better

Premium

Unreasonable priorities: US wants Europe to help turn back the clock

Premium

Consumer awareness: Front-of-pack labels can reshape food choices

Premium

Vote for stability: Time for India and Bangladesh to rebuild relations

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionChinaIndia china tradeIndia China relations

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story