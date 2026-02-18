India must rethink its Chinese investment strategy beyond Press Note 3

The government has proved willing to relax the requirements for certain companies and ecosystems. One major example of this is mobile manufacturing and, specifically, the vast constellation of subcontractors, component suppliers, and design shops surrounding Apple Inc’s interests in the Pearl River delta in China. When Apple made it clear that its plan to make in India would not happen without the availability of many of its contractors in China, various instances of case-specific loosening of the rules were reportedly indulged in. But this cannot be a plan. For one, the government is not in the best position usually to pick long-term winners — whether a particular industry or, for that matter, companies within an industry. The second reason is that it entrenches a major differential between the largest companies in any sector, which will be able to lobby for exemption, and smaller enterprises. When it is the latter that provide much economic dynamism, support much of the workforce, but are also excluded from global supply chains, policy should not be brought in to disadvantage them.