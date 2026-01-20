Suboptimal response: DGCA must ensure Indigo-type chaos is not repeated

The penalty of ₹22.20 crore slapped on IndiGo, along with a warning to its top executives, some 20 days after a panel set up by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) submitted its probe report, is a suboptimal response to address the large-scale flight disruption caused by the airline in December. The regulator must take greater responsibility for the chaotic situation witnessed across Indian airports last month. Rather than just imposing a penalty, which is being termed “very very meagre’’ by the Federation of Indian Pilots, the DGCA should have ensured smooth flight operations without any delay and investigated thoroughly the real cause of the disruption. Oddly, the detailed findings of the probe committee have not been made public even weeks after the submission of the report. Tens of thousands of passengers who were affected because of the flight cancellations deserve to know the cause of the disruption. The disclosure of the report will send a message to the aviation industry, the regulator, and the government on how such a situation can be avoided in future.