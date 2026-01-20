Suboptimal response: DGCA must ensure Indigo-type chaos is not repeated

According to the DGCA, overoptimising operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, and deficiencies in system-software support were among the primary reasons for the disruption. There have been no elaborate explanations. Although IndiGo has now told the regulator that it will not cancel any flights after February 10 — the revised date set for implementing the full set of “flight duty time limitation” (FDTL) norms — it is for the DGCA to make the transition to the new regime foolproof. Safety of passengers and quality of service are of paramount significance and nothing should be left to chance. During the peak disruption period in early December, the number of flights cancelled stood at 2,507 and those delayed at 1,852, impacting more than 300,000 passengers across the country. The DGCA penalty, however, has been calculated for non-compliance with norms from December 5, 2025, to February 10, 2026. The fine amount per day has come to a little more than ₹30 lakh.