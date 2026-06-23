Building buffers: Forex inflows should be used to build up reserves

Some market participants expect the RBI to increase the cash reserve ratio to manage the resultant liquidity. The RBI has asked banks to submit daily reports on such deposits, and ECB mobilised through the concessional scheme. The central bank would do well to periodically make this information public. As conditions improve with a decline in crude-oil prices and the potential resumption in capital inflows, there could be calls to let the rupee appreciate. The RBI should resist such suggestions for a variety of reasons.

First, most of the inflows under the relaxed rules are likely to be in the form of debt and will have to be repaid in foreign currency over the medium term. Thus, it will be critical to determine how the inflows are handled. Those should not be used to push up the rupee. Second, given higher inflation rates in many parts of the developed world, monetary policy could become more restrictive, resulting in tighter global financial conditions with implications for capital flows. Large central banks like the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan raised policy interest rates in recent weeks, and markets are factoring in the possibility of a rate increase by the US Federal Reserve. Third, sustained artificial intelligence-led investment in the US may continue to attract risk capital, affecting capital flows to emerging markets like India. It is worth keeping in mind that India has witnessed substantial selling by foreign portfolio investors in the equity markets over the past 18 months. Fourth, India has witnessed a major external shock over the past few months, and a period of currency undervaluation would aid the recovery process. Finally, while the US and Iran have started negotiating, the possibility of a stalemate with unfavourable outcomes should not be ruled out. Thus, it would be prudent to build buffers over the coming weeks and months.