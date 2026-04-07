Defence outperformance: Exports grow, but a more broadbased strategy needed

A step back, however, is needed to evaluate how effectively India can take advantage of this global environment. While the performance of DPSUs has been commendable, and the ministry has stressed that India now exports defence equipment to more than 80 countries, it is nevertheless true that the performance during the year was partly due to specific and non-replicable contracts — particularly to Armenia, which is importing $2 billion or so of Akash surface-to-air missiles as well as rocket launchers and howitzers. This reflects the unique geopolitical status of Armenia. It is threatened by Azerbaijan, which is supported by Turkiye, a major producer of reasonably-priced equipment; it also wants to diversify away from its dependence on Russia, which is dangerously expansionist. It has fewer options than many other possible buyers. This also demonstrates that defence contracts and defence exports follow geopolitical alignments.