Defence outperformance: Exports grow, but a more broadbased strategy needed

It is also necessary to recognise that the private sector must be seen as the engine of growth in this sector. Countries that have emerged as major suppliers at competitive price points in recent years have seen close public-private partnership in defence manufacturing. The Republic of Korea, for example, which has been a standout performer in defence exports over the past decade, has a mixture of publicly controlled corporations — two major players are Korea Aerospace Industries, 26 per cent of whose equity is owned by the national export-import bank, and the Hanwha group, a family-run conglomerate. New Delhi has to recognise that it must begin to trust the private sector enough to boost its ordering of complete platforms. It must also recognise that a great deal of interest from the global industry in India comes from a belief in the dynamism and innovation being displayed by smaller startups in the sector. These need to be integrated better into the supply chains, which are currently dominated by DPSUs.