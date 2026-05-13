Failed tests: National Testing Agency needs better preparation for exams

What is required is institutional restructuring of the NTA itself with professional staffing, stronger technological safeguards, independent audits, decentralised operational capacity, and transparent accountability. Equally important is the time-bound implementation of the committee’s recommendations, including better monitoring, encrypted digital delivery of question papers, standardised testing centres, stronger CCTV (closed-circuit television) surveillance, continuous staff training, and better stakeholder coordination. The stakes for Indian students are high because this deepens anxiety and distrust, and even contributes to suicides. Restoring credibility to the examination system is, therefore, not merely an administrative necessity but a social imperative.