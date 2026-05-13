Failed tests: National Testing Agency needs better preparation for exams

The problem, however, goes beyond seat shortages. The immediate policy question is whether excessively centralised examinations involving enormous numbers across wide geographies are administratively sustainable without corresponding institutional capacity. Recent reports surrounding the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 illustrate the strain. Students have complained of compressed schedules, back-to-back papers without breaks, distant examination centres, and fatigue from long computer-based testing sessions. Standardisation may have improved uniformity, but it has also concentrated risk within a single technological and administrative system. Following the Neet 2024 controversy, the Union government constituted a high-level committee headed by K Radhakrishnan, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, to scrutinise the examination system. It made 101 recommendations. Yet reports suggest that only some of the recommendations have been implemented. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which prescribes penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to ₹1 crore, has also failed to deter malpractice.