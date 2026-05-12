Learning deficit: India's education must focus on quality of outcomes

There are other structural weaknesses. Around 100,000 schools, or 7 per cent of the total, operate with a single teacher, and nearly 89 per cent of these are in rural areas. Furthermore, only about half the government secondary schools have laboratories. Teacher shortages remain acute, especially in states such as Bihar and Jharkhand. More worrying is the finding that only 10-15 per cent of the teachers score above 60 per cent in competency tests for the subjects they teach. Nearly 14 per cent of the teaching days are also lost to non-academic duties such as surveys, elections and administrative work. In this context, the report rightly observes that India can no longer focus only on enrolment and infrastructure. The next phase must be about learning quality. For years, policy concentrated on bringing children into classrooms. That goal was necessary and largely successful. But schooling alone does not guarantee education. A child who spends years in school but cannot read fluently, understand a passage, or solve simple mathematics is being failed by the system. As the report argues, there is a need to shift from rote learning and textbook completion to foundational mastery, competency-based assessment, and teaching aligned with learning levels.