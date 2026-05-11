Judicial roadblocks for trade tariffs won't change Donald Trump's mind

United States (US) President Donald Trump’s trade policy has received another blow from the country’s judiciary. The US Court of International Trade, a federal court that adjudicates civil disputes arising out of Customs and trade laws, last week ruled in favour of a company, Burlap and Barrel, which had said that the President had exceeded his legal authority in imposing 10 per cent tariffs on imports under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. The Section was designed for the executive to quickly respond to a serious crisis in the balance of payments, by imposing across-the-board tariffs on all imports. Clearly, the intent behind the law was to stave off the immediate expenditure on imports at a moment of financial instability. The President, however, imposed these tariffs when the US Supreme Court earlier this year struck down his so-called reciprocal tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The court, however, limited the immediate impact of this verdict by indicating that only the specific complainant be reimbursed, not every single importer that has so far been forced to pay the 10 per cent levy.