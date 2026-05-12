Managing fiscal fallout: Govt must make the necessary adjustments

Notably, higher fuel prices and limited gas availability are affecting economic activities, which could result in lower overall tax collection and add further pressure on the Budget. However, even as the real growth rate comes under pressure, a higher expected inflation rate could push up the normal growth rate and contain some of the crisis’ harmful effects on the Budget. To be fair, the final impact on the Budget will depend on how long the supply of crude oil and gas remains disrupted. However, as things stand, there is no clarity as to how long the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked. Experts also believe that resuming normal supply could take time even after the strait is opened, keeping prices elevated for some time. Thus, the government would do well to start adjusting. There is an immediate need to revise fuel prices. OMCs are reported to be facing an under-recovery of about ₹30,000 crore per month. This is clearly unsustainable, and the government will eventually have to support them, with significant consequences for the Budget.