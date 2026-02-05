Fiscal policy planning: Why India needs a clearer medium-term plan

Ideally, to keep debt on a sustainably declining path, the government should run at least a small primary surplus. The pace of debt reduction will be determined also by nominal GDP growth and interest rates. Thus, it will be important that growth remains at higher levels. Further, in terms of overall fiscal and macroeconomic management, two other issues are worth keeping in mind. One, it is important to look at general-government debt, which is at about 80 per cent of GDP. As a recent analysis in this newspaper showed, debt levels in states can be expected to rise, potentially negating the reduction at Union level to a large extent in the coming years. Thus, it is crucial to find ways of faster consolidation, both at Union and state levels. Two, in overall fiscal planning, it is important to factor in the financing capacity of the economy.