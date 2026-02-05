Fiscal policy planning: Why India needs a clearer medium-term plan

However, the way forward could be challenging. The government has communicated that it intends to reduce the central-government debt-to-GDP ratio to 50±1 per cent by 2030-31. There are two important issues here. First, even if the government achieves this target, the debt level will still be high. The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management framework had envisaged limiting the general-government debt to 60 per cent of GDP and the central-government debt to 40 per cent by March 2025. In the current scheme of things, the central government’s debt stock will be about 10 percentage points higher than the level desired in 2031. Second, the government could have been more ambitious on consolidation next year, given that it may become more difficult in the coming years. The government, for instance, has to provide for the Eighth Pay Commission. There will also be a general election before 2030-31. Thus, given that the economy is growing at a rate higher than expected, the government could have gone for more tightening.