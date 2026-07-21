Forex strategy must go beyond short-term flows and import substitution

The situation in West Asia has worsened again with no endgame in sight. After a sharp decline, prices of crude oil have moved up, which is putting pressure on the rupee. What India needs is a stable, long-term flow of capital. Foreign direct investment (FDI) is considered the most preferred form of foreign capital. Even as gross FDI is not growing at the desired pace over the years, net FDI, which matters for the BoP, has been under pressure owing to outbound investment by Indian companies and repatriation by foreign companies. Net FDI declined from about $44 billion in 2020-21 to just about $1 billion in 2024-25. This has improved since, but not to the required level. Net FDI in 2025-26 increased to $7.65 billion. With the growing size of the Indian economy and maturity of foreign companies, some outward FDI and repatriation are to be expected. India needs to create conditions to attract more investment and retain it for longer periods. In the absence of such flows, India has to depend on short-term flows, which tend to be more volatile.