Forex strategy must go beyond short-term flows and import substitution

In such conditions, policymakers may want to cut imports, which will not help the Indian economy in the long run. A report in this newspaper last week, for instance, showed that the Union government is working with states to substitute imports worth $189 billion in over 1,200 products. While policymakers should always aim to create better conditions for businesses, India’s own experience shows import substitution doesn’t work. It might, in fact, start affecting input costs and quality, making Indian exporters uncompetitive. In effect, such policies tend to worsen the problem they aim to solve. The world is changing, and geopolitical disruption is just one aspect of it. India needs a better strategy to protect its interests and grow at a faster pace while maintaining macrostability.