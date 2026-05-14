Gold imports need structural solutions, not knee-jerk restrictions

India is one of the biggest consumers of gold in the world, and most of it is imported. A variety of social, cultural, economic and religious factors drive demand. All of that is unlikely to significantly change because of the tariff increase. Silver also has a significant industrial use, and higher duty will push up the prices of final goods. In terms of pure economic reasons, gold is seen as a store of value and a hedge against inflation. Since liquidity is not much of an issue, even poor families prefer keeping some savings in gold, which can be used in times of stress. Notably, the pure investment demand for gold has increased substantially over time. According to the World Gold Council data, exchange-traded fund demand for gold, for instance, surged from about 7 tonnes in the first quarter of 2025 to about 20 tonnes in the first quarter of 2026. This demand might be tempered a bit by the expectation that the duty increase may be reversed once conditions improve, which would lower the value of holdings. It remains to be seen how the other demand drivers behave.