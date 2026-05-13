Stability and growth: India needs to accelerate its pace of reforms

There could be many reasons for this, such as domestic and international demand, but the ease of doing business is likely one of them. In this context, while the Centre has taken several steps to improve conditions, firms also have to deal with state and local governments, which may not be on the same page. As Mr Gauba rightly noted, India needs many success stories like Apple. However, it must be recognised that Apple was facilitated in ways that may not be the case for other businesses, particularly small businesses. Therefore, to build a vibrant business environment where even small businesses, which are usually more dynamic, can also aspire to grow, India needs clear policy formulations and seamless clearances. “Permitted unless prohibited” will be the right approach.