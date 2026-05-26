Shifting US geopolitical priorities are affecting Quad's relevance

The joint US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, has led to a substantial drawdown in the US defence armada from the Asia-Pacific to West Asia. With US forces using up more than half their pre-war stockpiles of critical munitions in the war against Iran, Quad allies, notably Japan, have become increasingly worried that they will not be able to count on the US to come to their defence in the event of Chinese aggression in the South China and East China Seas.