Red signals for the Railways

This amounts to bolting the wagon door too late. Flaws in signalling systems are not new; they have been flagged several times before. In February this year, for instance, Railway officials had pointed to serious flaws in the signalling systems in another zone. A head-on collision between the Sampark Kranti Express and a goods train near Mysuru was averted thanks to the alertness of the loco pilot, who discovered that the passenger train was erroneously set to go down the wrong line. In 2018, loco pilots on southern routes exposed three serial crises with signal interlocking systems in one week. All involved express trains diverted down the wrong lines — including one that was cleared for a signal crossing when it was still open for vehicular traffic. Only the alertness of the loco pilots stopped the trains just in time. Such salvation by serendipity is not always possible for trains travelling at top speeds, as the tragedy at Balasore showed.

India’s worst train crash in decades highlights the problem of misplaced priorities in the Indian Railways, which gives precedence to investment in projects such as high-speed Vande Bharat trains and bullet trains over basic safety and maintenance. Though a detailed report is awaited, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the root cause of the three-train crash in Balasore, Odisha, was a flaw in the electronic interlocking system. This caused the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, going to Chennai, to run into a goods train on the same track and derail. Another passenger train, the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast, headed in the opposite direction, then crashed into the derailed coaches, causing 275 deaths and injuring over 900. Mr Vaishnaw stated the people responsible for the faulty signalling had been identified and the focus was on getting things back on track.