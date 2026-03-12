Securing rural water: Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 should address existing gaps

The first phase of the mission prioritised a rapid expansion in the number of tap connections, but the durability of service remains uneven. Independent assessments and field reports suggest that several villages continue to experience irregular water supply, limited treatment capacity, or poorly maintained infrastructure. Operation and maintenance, which is often the weakest link in rural infrastructure programmes, continues to depend heavily on the technical capacity and financial resources of local institutions. Expenditure trends also reveal the uneven pace of implementation. The 2025-26 Budget estimate for Jal Jeevan was ₹67,000 crore, but revised spending is ₹17,000 crore. And for 2026-27 again, the allocation under the Budget estimate is ₹67,670 crore. Expenditure in 2024-25 stood at approximately ₹22,615 crore. These figures suggest that implementation bottlenecks, procurement delays, and capacity constraints have slowed the pace at which allocated funds can be utilised. In this context, the revival and restructuring of the programme could be seen as an opportunity to address earlier administrative and operational challenges so that public funds are deployed more efficiently.