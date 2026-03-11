The revised guidelines should help improve the ease of doing business and attract FDI. From a policy standpoint, it is not easy for any large country to exclude China, the world's second-largest economy, from its broader economic calculations. The decision also comes at an important juncture because India needs to attract FDI. Given the uncertainty in the global financial system, India is facing capital outflows and is running a deficit in the balance of payments. A sustained deficit on the capital account could significantly complicate external-sector management.

However, given the geopolitical sensitivities, there is a need to review the overall FDI regime. There are genuine concerns about China, and several countries across the world are calibrating their relations with the country. In the present context, scrutinising investment coming from specific countries may not be enough. Despite the guidelines on beneficiary ownership, it may not always be possible to determine whether investment coming from, say, Singapore or European countries is not from entities controlled by Chinese capital. Again, one could argue why interests should be protected only against Chinese capital. What India needs is to identify a set of sectors it views as strategic and which a hostile country can use to undermine its interests. In other words, India needs to spot sectors in which it will develop its own capabilities or be in partnership with select trusted countries. The rest can be liberally opened up for foreign investment. India needs large doses of foreign investment to supplement domestic savings to achieve higher growth rates. But in a world that is becoming increasingly unpredictable by the day, it must also safeguard its strategic interests.