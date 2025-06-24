Without structural changes to economy, India risks its demographic dividend

India entered this phase in 2019, when the population between 15 and 64 began to dominate the number of children and the elderly. As this newspaper has shown, the country will retain this profile for another 30 years, at which point the ongoing decline in fertility rates catches up with the existing age distribution. This means that the current working-age population bears the responsibility of transitioning India to developed status, or “Viksit Bharat”. This requires high and sustained growth in gross domestic product (GDP). During the equivalent period for China, GDP growth was, on average, 9.3 per cent. For India, growth since 2019 has been modest. This period was of course scarred by the pandemic. Nevertheless, the figures suggest that India’s growth is about 3 percentage points or so slower than China’s in the equivalent period. There was once a time when Indian policymakers aspired to double-digit growth; but now a certain complacency, or even pessimism, seems to have set in. The 2025 Economic Survey said that 8 per cent growth was needed for the achievement of Viksit Bharat. India seems a long way from achieving that growth rate on a replicable, steady basis.