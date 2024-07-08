Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: NEET's problems, changing dynamics of banking, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Excessive centralisation in medical-college admissions. Heat becoming deadlier. And changing dynamics in Indian banking. Today’s reading


Ajay Shah & Vijay Kelkar have an answer to our NEET problems. Best private hospitals can contribute to our medical education.

Sunita Narain describes what this summer has taught us.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: One feature of Indian banking is constant: High bad loans in agriculture. Can provisioning increase here? It’s tough.


QUOTE
 
If the flood is declared a national problem, how will it benefit us? Rather, foreigners will stop coming here when they find it out. Our focus is on finding a solution. We will benefit if some national solution is there.
 
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

