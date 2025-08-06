Best of BS Opinion: Soggy dribbles in finance, films, and diplomacy

There’s something oddly thrilling about playing football in the park when it’s raining heavily. You know it’s not the ideal setting as every pass splashes water, every dribble slows down as the ball skids unpredictably across the soggy grass. But somehow, the game goes on. Strategy shifts. You focus more. Every movement demands improvisation. The mess, the friction, and the lost grip, it all becomes part of the play. Today’s writeups hint at something similar. Institutions, industries, and individuals navigating a slippery, waterlogged pitch — trying to dribble ahead, adjusting each move to the terrain beneath. Let’s dive in.
Take India’s state finances. A Crisil report shows revenue bouncing back slightly, with GST and liquor excise pulling their weight, but petroleum taxes dragging like waterlogged boots. Despite the slip-and-slide, states have kept their fiscal balance mostly intact. Yet deeper puddles remain: heavy dependence on the Centre and a debt-to-GDP ratio still high, notes our first editorial. Reform now means finding better studs: tighter GST compliance, digital tax trails, and predictable federal transfers. The game is on, but the pitch is far from ideal.
In cinema too, the ball’s taking unexpected turns. Aamir Khan’s move to YouTube’s pay-per-view model isn’t just disruptive, it’s democratic, highlights our second editorial. It bypasses uneven theatre access and expensive OTT subscriptions, bringing big films to small screens at Rs 100 or less. But success here hinges on how well creators learn to play on mobile-first grounds, use AI dubbing, and price smartly. If they can adapt, this could be the rain-slick breakthrough the film industry didn’t know it needed.
Meanwhile, on the foreign policy field, R Jagannathan argues India must stop kicking the ball around passively. Modi’s rapport with world leaders may look good in photo-ops, but it hasn’t kept adversaries from pushing forward. As geopolitical puddles deepen (Ukraine, Gaza, China), India must build influence through strategy, not symbolism. Think of it as learning to pass not just wide, but wise.
And in corporate India, the Tata Trusts have moved early to back N Chandrasekaran, like a captain handing the armband before kick-off, writes Nivedita Mookerji. This preemptive support is not just procedural, it’s tactical, especially as Tata Sons faces decisions on shareholding exits and RBI-mandated listings. It’s a slippery pitch, and Tata seems determined to control the midfield.
Lastly, Laveesh Bhandari reviews A World in Flux: India’s Economic Priorities. Essays in Honour of Shankar Acharya, a collection of essays honouring Dr Shankar Acharya, thinkers reflect on economic playbooks past and future. While celebrating Acharya’s policy genius, the book, edited by Amita Batra and A K Bhattacharya, also challenges today’s players to update their formations for a world where climate, inequality, and politics increasingly shape the economy.
