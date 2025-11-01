Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The night, the noise, and the need for balance

Best of BS Opinion: The night, the noise, and the need for balance

Today's pieces look at public debt and economic stability, trade as strategic leverage, the continuing unemployment crisis in Bihar, and how pollution has turned the Milky Way's light into an irritant

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:15 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Welcome to Best of BS Opinion, Business Standard’s daily wrap of the Opinion page.
 
Kenneth Rogoff, the centrist economist who has spent years defending nuance in an increasingly black-and-white world, revisits the firestorm that followed his research on debt and growth — a saga of Excel errors, misread thresholds, and misplaced austerity accusations. His takeaway? That economic sanity lies not in extremes but in acknowledging trade-offs, that moderation itself is revolutionary in polarised times.
 
Then there’s Devangshu Datta’s piece on Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, whose brilliance on the chessboard was overshadowed by online torment. Accused without evidence, the 29-year-old champion’s tragic death has shaken the chess world and exposed how digital witch-hunts blur the line between vigilance and cruelty. The board, once a space of intellect and respect, now mirrors the chaos of comment threads.
 
Bihar, alongside Uttar Pradesh, has long been a never-ending source of cheap labour for other Indian states, especially those that have industrial jobs to offer. Its politicians, on the other hand, have only been a source of empty promises of jobs that have rarely come to fruition, a chimera that has re-manifested itself ahead of the Assembly elections next week, writes Mihir S Sharma. But with other states increasingly saying they would rather hire their own, out-migration from Bihar might slow down despite the government's failures in creating an employment-friendly ecosystem. The fantastical promises about job creation from all parties, however, proves one thing: the incumbent government has failed to do so in the past. 
 
US President Donald Trump earlier this week dropped a shockingly dangerous post, saying his country would resume nuclear testing. But it was likely a red herring, says Shekhar Gupta, a show of braggadocio before he capitulated to China on trade. The larger message, though, was that for all his leveraging America's buying power (read consumerism), China is the one with a hand on both sides of the trade scale - as buyer and seller. And this is where India has fallen woefully short with its miniscule trade numbers, thanks to a protectionist mindset, barely qualifying as a strategic weapon. Indeed, protectionism itself has become a strategic liability. This, he writes, could be India's second 1991 moment: reform by compulsion. 
 
And finally, Kumar Abishek looks up, or rather, mourns that we no longer can. Once, the Milky Way stretched over small-town rooftops like a promise. Today, it’s been erased by a sleepless orange haze. Light, once a symbol of hope, has turned into a pollutant, confusing birds, disorienting turtles, draining human health, and devouring $800 million a year in wasted energy. Abishek calls it “planetary insomnia,” cities too wired to rest, too proud of their glow to notice what they’ve lost. 
 
Stay tuned!

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Policy steadiness, job gaps, and creative loss

Best of BS Opinion: How India is rethinking pay, policy, and global ties

Best of BS Opinion: Cleaning the systems that power India's future

Best of BS Opinion: The coin, the world, and the equilibrium of our times

Best of BS Opinion: SME IPOs' heady rise masks irrational exuberance

Topics :Public debtDonald TrumpcryptocurrencyDebtCHESSBiharjobsunemploymentTrump tariffsSoybeanNuclear testMilky Wayair pollution

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story