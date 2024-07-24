Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: FM sticks to plan, Govts have limited impact on jobs

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Nirmala Sitharaman
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
From its impact on jobs, to its feeding of coalition dynamics, to its commitment to tax certainty, to fiscal prudence, to sustaining the India story and fiscal balance … this Budget has many pillars. Ajay Shah, A K Bhattacharya, Shekhar Gupta, Akash Prakash, M Govinda Rao, Mukesh Butani, and V S Krishnan dissect them.


While the finance minister has stuck to the plan, clarity is needed on the fiscal path, says the edit

This visionary budget will uplift and empower every stratum of our society, paving the way for a brighter future for all.
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

