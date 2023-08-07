Home / Politics / Bharat asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to 'Quit India': PM Modi

Bharat asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to 'Quit India': PM Modi

He also said the country is witnessing rise of a 'neo-middle class', which provides a big opportunity to textile companies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In an apparent swipe at the Opposition bloc 'I.N.D.I.A', Modi said the country in one voice is now asking ills like corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement to "Quit India" | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said certain people are trying to create roadblocks in making India a developed country, and citizens are now demanding ills, like corruption and appeasement to 'Quit India'.

Speaking on the National Handloom Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam here, the prime minister said a new revolution has come in the country regarding Swadeshi, and urged the citizens to give further push to local products during the forthcoming festivals.

He also said the country is witnessing rise of a 'neo-middle class', which provides a big opportunity to textile companies.

In an apparent swipe at the Opposition bloc 'I.N.D.I.A', Modi said the country in one voice is now asking ills like corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement to "Quit India".

Referring to the increasing adoption of Khadi in the country, Modi said the sales have now increased to Rs 1.30 lakh crore from about Rs 25,000-30,000 crore before 2014.

"It is our endeavour to make India's handloom, Khadi, the textile sector a world champion," he said.

The prime minister further said through 'One District, One Product' initiative, unique products made in different districts are being promoted, and 'Ekta Malls' are being set up similar to the one at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, across the country.

Modi also called upon the textile and fashion industry to expand their scope and work significantly to take India in the world's three top economies.

Also Read

Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests EPFO officer for taking Rs 7 lakh bribe

UCC will bring contentment instead of few sections' appeasement: Choubey

PM Modi liberated country from casteism, dynastic rule, appeasement: Shah

BJP govt focused on development, not appeasement: UP CM Adityanath

UP govt ready to answer every question in assembly, says CM Adityanath

Manipur violence: NCP's Sharad Pawar faction holds protest in Delhi

Need to remember Rahul Gandhi's mantra to be fearless: Kamal Nath

Restoration of Rahul's parliamentary membership victory of truth: Gehlot

RS adjourned till 2 amid uproar; House revokes suspension of Cong MP Patil

Topics :Narendra Modicorruption

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story