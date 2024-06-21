Home / Politics / NEET-UG row: Cong protest over irregularities, seeks SC-monitored probe

NEET-UG row: Cong protest over irregularities, seeks SC-monitored probe

Chandigarh youth Congress workers also staged a protest against the alleged irregularities in the exam

Congress, Congress flag
The Congress on Friday held a demonstration here over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Friday held a demonstration here over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and demanded a probe under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also Ludhiana MP, led the protest of the state unit against the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chandigarh youth Congress workers also staged a protest against the alleged irregularities in the exam.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as also the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said even if there was "0.001 percent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in the government and private institutions across the country.

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

NEET UG 2024 row: SC verdict proves issues in exam, says Alakh Pandey

NEET-UG 2024: Review shows missing CCTVs, unguarded strong rooms at centres

UGC-NET exam cancellation adds fuel to NEET-UG row: What we know. 10 points

India has given many gifts to mankind, yoga biggest of them all: Amit Shah

ED challenges order granting bail to Kejriwal, says not adequately heard

Govt trying to create rift between Maratha, OBC communities, says Jarange

ED challenged Delhi CM's bail even before it was uploaded: Sunita Kejriwal

Congress holds protest outside BJP Delhi office over NEET 'paper leak'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NEET UGNEET rowTN NEET rowCongressSupreme Court

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story