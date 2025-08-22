Home / Politics / PM Modi slams Oppn over Bill to remove arrested ministers; questions motive

PM Modi slams Oppn over Bill to remove arrested ministers; questions motive

He made these remarks at a massive rally at Gayaji, Bihar, where elections are due this year

modi, rally, modi speech
Questioning the opposition, PM Modi asked why people holding such key posts should be allowed to function from prison.
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed opposition parties, including the Congress, for opposing the three Bills tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha for the removal of any prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers who have been under arrest for 30 consecutive days.
 
Questioning the opposition, PM Modi asked why people holding such key posts should be allowed to function from prison, news agency ANI reported. He said, “… If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk, or a peon. But a CM, a minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail… Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption… The NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the prime minister also comes under its purview…” 
 
He made these remarks at a massive rally at Gayaji, Bihar, where elections are due this year.

PM Modi questions the opposition’s protest

“RJD, Congress, and Left parties are opposing this law. They are very angry. Who doesn’t know what they are afraid of?… They think that if they go to jail, all their dreams will be shattered… They are so rattled that they are opposing a law which is in the public interest,” PM Modi said.

Amit Shah tables three key Bills

On Wednesday, Amit Shah tabled three key Bills in the Lok Sabha: the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bills were tabled amid protests by the opposition and were subsequently referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament. 
 
The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to remove the prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister, or a minister of state or Union territory when arrested or detained for serious criminal charges for 30 consecutive days.
 
If any of them is arrested and detained in custody for 30 days consecutively for offences that involve a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their jobs on the 31st day.
 
The other two Bills define the process of removing the chief minister and ministers in the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

20 stampedes happened in BJP-ruled states: CM Siddaramaiah in Assembly

Rajnath, Fadnavis called Uddhav to seek support for NDA V-P candidate: Raut

SIR less about cleansing rolls, more about destroying democracy: Cong

Voter Adhikar Yatra resumes in Bihar; Tejashwi says Rahul to join today

No need to give political angle to Raj Thackeray-Fadnavis meet: Ajit Pawar

Topics :Narendra ModiBihar Elections 2025Narendra Modi speechBS Web ReportsBihar

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story