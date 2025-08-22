PM Modi slams Oppn over Bill to remove arrested ministers; questions motive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed opposition parties, including the Congress, for opposing the three Bills tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha for the removal of any prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers who have been under arrest for 30 consecutive days.

ALSO READ: PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹6,880 cr in Bihar's Gayaji Questioning the opposition, PM Modi asked why people holding such key posts should be allowed to function from prison, news agency ANI reported. He said, “… If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk, or a peon. But a CM, a minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail… Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption… The NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the prime minister also comes under its purview…”

He made these remarks at a massive rally at Gayaji, Bihar, where elections are due this year. PM Modi questions the opposition’s protest “RJD, Congress, and Left parties are opposing this law. They are very angry. Who doesn’t know what they are afraid of?… They think that if they go to jail, all their dreams will be shattered… They are so rattled that they are opposing a law which is in the public interest,” PM Modi said. Amit Shah tables three key Bills ALSO READ: Bihar SIR: ECI files affidavit in SC, says list of dropped voters published On Wednesday, Amit Shah tabled three key Bills in the Lok Sabha: the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bills were tabled amid protests by the opposition and were subsequently referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.