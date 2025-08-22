Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bihar SIR: ECI files affidavit in SC, says list of dropped voters published

Bihar SIR: ECI files affidavit in SC, says list of dropped voters published

The list also contained the reasons for their non-inclusion, including death, shifting of ordinary residence or duplicate entries, ECI told Supreme Court

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The ECI also informed the apex court that its public notices have expressly mentioned that copies of Aadhaar cards can be submitted.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission has filed affidavit in the Supreme Court saying the list of names and details of 6.5 million electors in Bihar who were not included in the draft roll published on August 1 had been posted on the websites of all 38 District Electoral Officers in the state.

The list also contained the reasons for their non-inclusion, including death, shifting of ordinary residence or duplicate entries, ECI told Supreme Court.

The ECI said physical copies of the list have been displayed in Panchayat Bhavans, block development offices and Panchayat offices in villages across Bihar for people to easily access them and enable enquiry.

 

Advertisements about the online availability of the lists had also been issued in major newspapers, on radio and television and posted on social media, said poll panel.

The ECI filed the affidavit in compliance of August 14 directions of the Supreme Court directing it to publish an enumerated, booth-wise list of approximately 6.5 million electors not included in the draft electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Rajya Sabha remains in deadlock as SIR protests force adjournment till 2 pm

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi warns CEC, 2 ECs of action when INDIA bloc forms govt

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar SIR: After SC directive, EC allows excluded voters to submit Aadhaar

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill 2025 in LS, sent to committee

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC makes public names of 6.5 mn people deleted from Bihar voter list

The ECI also informed the apex court that its public notices have expressly mentioned that copies of Aadhaar cards can be submitted along with their claims by voters aggrieved by non-inclusion in the draft Bihar electoral roll.

The top court was informed that approximately 65 lakh names were dropped from the draft roll despite the fact that their names had featured in the voters' list prepared after a summary revision in January 2025.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi will resume the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging poll panel's move to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The petitions challenging the ECI decision were filed by RJD MP Manoj Jha, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), PUCL, activist Yogendra Yadav, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, and former Bihar MLA Mujahid Alam.

The petitions sought direction to quash the ECI's June 24 directive that requires large sections of voters in Bihar to submit proof of citizenship to remain on the electoral rolls.

The petitions also raised concerns over the exclusion of widely held documents like Aadhaar and ration cards, stating that this would disproportionately affect the poor and marginalised voters, especially in rural Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta attack: Police detain accused's friend, tracks 10 others

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Monsoon fury wreaks havoc in Himachal; 287 dead, 346 roads blocked

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

School in Delhi's Dwarka receives bomb threat e-mail, premises evacuated

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Delhi, Mumbai brace for wet spell as IMD issues nationwide alerts

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta likely to resume official engagements from today

Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission Bihar Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon