Politics@2025: Fault lines & turning points, the moments that shaped India

On April 22, at least three Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians. India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — including the Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters in Muridke. Pakistani forces retaliated, triggering skirmishes that continued until May 10. India subsequently suspended the Indus Waters Treaty indefinitely, and cancelled all Pakistani visas. The Pahalgam terror attack had prompted a massive outflow of tourists from Kashmir.