Priyanka expresses solidarity for Palestine, calls govt's silence shameful

The Congress general secretary said the 'Israeli state murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children and that Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka
"The cold blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil," Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the Israeli state is committing "genocide" and slammed the Indian government for standing "silent" as Israel "unleashes devastation" on the people of Palestine.

The Congress general secretary said the "Israeli state murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children".

"It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions," she said in a post on X. 

Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself, Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

"It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," she said.

In another post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the "cold blooded murder" of five Al Jazeera journalists is another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil, and asserted that the immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state. 

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City, according to the Al Jazeera media network.

"The cold blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state, the Congress general secretary said. 

"In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The UN human rights office on Monday condemned Sunday's air strike targeting the journalists' tent in grave breach of international humanitarian law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

