Priyanka expresses solidarity for Palestine, calls govt's silence shameful

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the Israeli state is committing "genocide" and slammed the Indian government for standing "silent" as Israel "unleashes devastation" on the people of Palestine.

The Congress general secretary said the "Israeli state murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children".

"It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions," she said in a post on X.

Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself, Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

"It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," she said.

In another post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the "cold blooded murder" of five Al Jazeera journalists is another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil, and asserted that the immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state. ALSO READ: IDF attack kills 5 journalists in Gaza tent; Israel alleges Hamas link Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City, according to the Al Jazeera media network. "The cold blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil," Priyanka Gandhi said.