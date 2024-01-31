Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hemant Soren resigns, JMM leader Champai Soren's name proposed as new CM

Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Women's Wing President Mahua Maji after the latter filed her nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections, at Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Ph

Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey said a general consensus was reached on Champai Soren

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister while the ruling JMM-led coalition proposed the name of senior leader Champai Soren as new state head.
Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Hemant Soren has resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.
Earlier, the legislators gathered at the CM residence elected Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party.
Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey said a general consensus was reached on Champai Soren.
Earlier, there were speculations that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana's name could be proposed as the new CM.

Also Read

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

We're ready to appear for ED on Jan 31: JMM on summons to CM Hemant Soren

CM Soren asks ED to record statement at his office in land scam case

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Congress-TMC talks 'on hold', Mamata reiterates vow to fight alone

Rahul Gandhi's claims about Bihar caste survey nonsensical: CM Nitish

Rahul's car 'pelted with stones' during Congress yatra in Bengal: Adhir

Congress' Jairam Ramesh accuses govt of importing 5.6 mn tonnes cheap steel

Set to be sworn in as RS MP, Maliwal says not scared of questioning govt

Topics : Hemant Soren JMM Politics Jharkhand Congress Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon