ED arrests former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in alleged money laundering case

In response to Soren's resignation, the Governor has accepted a proposal to elect Champai Soren as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand a decision that has not yet extended an invitation to the incumbent ruling party for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony. Meanwhile, a writ petition has been filed by Hemant Soren in the Jharkhand High Court against the ED summons, with the case scheduled for a hearing the following day.
These developments have sparked reactions within the state, with the Adivasi Moolvasi Organisation announcing a day-long Jharkhand bandh in protest against Hemant Soren's arrest. Additionally, the BJP is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting of its MLAs at the party's state office in response to the unfolding situation.
