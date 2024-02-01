ED arrests former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in alleged money laundering case

In response to Soren's resignation, the Governor has accepted a proposal to elect Champai Soren as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand a decision that has not yet extended an invitation to the incumbent ruling party for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony. Meanwhile, a writ petition has been filed by Hemant Soren in the Jharkhand High Court against the ED summons, with the case scheduled for a hearing the following day.

These developments have sparked reactions within the state, with the Adivasi Moolvasi Organisation announcing a day-long Jharkhand bandh in protest against Hemant Soren's arrest. Additionally, the BJP is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting of its MLAs at the party's state office in response to the unfolding situation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren into custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the illegal sale of Army land. Following his arrest, Soren tendered his resignation as Chief Minister and was transported from the Governor's House to the ED Zonal office in Ranchi.