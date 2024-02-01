Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Top INDIA bloc leaders hold meeting after arrest of J'khand CM Soren

Top leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA met on Wednesday evening and discussed the situation arising after the resignation and arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

India Bloc Meeting

India Bloc Meeting (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Top leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA met on Wednesday evening and discussed the situation arising after the resignation and arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
The meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence was attended by Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and DMK leader T R Baalu, among others.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed by more than two dozen opposition parties to take on the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May.
Soren was arrested on Wednesday in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, while state transport minister Champai Soren's name was proposed as the new CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

CM Soren asks ED to record statement at his office in land scam case

Hemant Soren in ED custody, JMM leader Champai Soren to be new Jharkhand CM

Congress-TMC talks 'on hold', Mamata reiterates vow to fight alone

Rahul Gandhi's claims about Bihar caste survey nonsensical: CM Nitish

Gujarat govt transfers 50 IAS officers ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Congress' Jairam Ramesh accuses govt of importing 5.6 mn tonnes cheap steel

Set to be sworn in as RS MP, Maliwal says not scared of questioning govt

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Hemant Soren Jharkhand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Jharkhand Assembly Elections Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon