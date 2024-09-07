Business Standard
Sunita Kejriwal hails Delhi CM as 'Haryana ka laal', says 'won't bow down'

Sunita Kejriwal accused the BJP government in Haryana of lack of action for the people of the state in 10 years and urged the voters to caste their votes in favour of AAP to build 'a new Haryana'

Sunita Kejriwal said that because of Arvind Kejriwal's work, Haryana's name is being glorified all over the world. | File Photo: PTI

ANI Politics
Sep 07 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "Haryana ka laal," AAP national convenor's wife Sunita Kejriwal said on Saturday that Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down before the Modi government.
"Modi government has put him inside the jail. Modiji kehte hai, 'Kejriwal chor hai'. I want to say if CM Arvind Kejriwal is a thief, then there is no honest person in the world. I want to make it clear that Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana ka laal, will not bow down before PM Modi. BJP puts its opponents in jail and is only greedy for power. It knows how to break parties," Sunita Kejriwal said.
Sunita Kejriwal accused the BJP government in Haryana of lack of action for the people of the state in 10 years and urged the voters to caste their votes in favour of AAP to build 'a new Haryana'.
"In Haryana, 10 years of the BJP government have been completed. I want to ask you, did your children's future brighten in these years, or did any reform occur in the education system? Did the government schools, hospitals, and electricity better in these 10 years?.. All these things are happening in Delhi and Punjab," she added.
She further said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and Punjab is working for the future of women, children.
"Did you get electricity 24 hours a day in your house? Or is it free? Nothing like this happens. There is a shortage of electricity, gas and water in every area. I want to tell you that all these works are happening in Delhi and Punjab. There is Aam Aadmi Party government in both these states. Government schools have become good and excellent. The future of children is becoming good there. Government hospitals have become excellent, where treatment is being done well. Mohalla clinics are being built at various places. You will get free and good treatment in Mohalla Clinic," she said.
Sunita Kejriwal said that because of Arvind Kejriwal's work, Haryana's name is being glorified all over the world.

"Bus travel is free for women. There are arrangements for pilgrimage for the elderly. Now there is a plan to give thousands of rupees to every woman every month. Your house will save about Rs 3 to 4 thousand every month. This is happening in Delhi and Punjab. You know that Arvind Kejriwal is the son of Haryana. Because of his works, Haryana's name is being glorified all over the world. No one had even dreamt that this boy from Haryana would become the CM of Delhi. Arvind was born on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. God wants to do something special through Arvind," she said.
The voting to the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Sunita Kejriwal AAP government AAP Haryana election

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

